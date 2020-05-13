Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down 'Despicable' Tristan Thompson Pregnancy Rumor

Khloe Kardashian has apparently handed over her Twitter password to her hotheaded alter ego “Khlo-Money” because she’s hitting back hard at “nasty” pregnancy rumors.

The reality TV star addressed reports swirling in recent weeks that she’s expecting her second child with NBA star Tristan Thompson in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Kardashian made it clear that she’s not pregnant, unequivocally labeling the stories about her personal life as “false” and encouraging people to mind their own business.

“The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” she wrote.

She continued: “Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Without any real evidence, fans were convinced that Kardashian was concealing her pregnancy from the world due to her social media activity as of late.

The Good American founder has recently been posting throwback photos or sharing photos with her body mostly out of frame, leading some to believe that she was expecting.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child together, True, back in April 2018 amid a cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo together in 2018. (Photo: Jerritt Clark via Getty Images)

Just days before the Kardashian welcomed the baby girl, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women in videos.

The couple officially split in February 2019 after Thompson allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, but the two have been committed to co-parenting their now-2-year-old daughter.

And while Kardashian has every right to set the record straight, she’s been open about her desire to have another child and has even begun the process of freezing her eggs.

In a recent “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode, she floated the idea of using Thompson as a potential sperm donor.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Apparently, she’s made up her mind.

