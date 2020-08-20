Khloe Kardashian looks totally different again, fans say

From Cosmopolitan

Fans have been flooding Khloe Kardashian's Instagram account with speculation again, commenting on the fact her face looks a little different.

Keeping Up With The Kardashian viewers will know that Khloe is no stranger to a bit of social media conjecture, with the 36-year-old recently clapping back at a commenter who criticised her changing looks.

In her latest Instagram post, Khloe rocks a short brown bob with a centre parting and a bold red lip, as she poses next to daughter True. She obviously looks incredible, but this hasn't stopped fans from pointing out the differences between the photo and her last Instagram selfie.

"Who is that on the right?" one person wrote, while someone else added, "Bruh, decide which face you want in 2021." Someone else said, "Damn is she a shape shifter or what?" and another wrote, "Beautiful but you look different!"

We all know by now that the Kardashian-Jenners love to mix up their look with a wig, and are total wizards when it comes to makeup. So if Khloe wants to change her vibe everyday, who are we to judge?

Khloe has previously responded to questions over her changing look, explaining that she just likes to vary her hair colour. "My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change," she said in a Q&A. I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now."

She also clapped back at a critic who asked "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" She joked that the change to her look was "from my weekly face transplant clearly."

YES for having a sense of humour about it, Khlo.



