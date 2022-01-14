Khloe Kardashian just rocked a choppy lob that looks fresh out of the 90s

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian

I don’t know about you, but I always struggle to get volume into my hair. During my uni days, I took to backcombing the entire top section of my hair (and probably losing half of it the process, thanks to all the knots). Since retiring my backcomb brush, I’ve tried blowdrying it upside down, using serums and mousses and even rollers – none with much success.

So when I saw Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, I was genuinely blown away by her hair.

In a series of pictures, Khloe has gorgeous beach blonde hair that has so much body and volume in the roots.

Then there’s the actual hairstyle itself. Her hair has been cut into a suuuuuper choppy lob. Well, at least I thought it was a lob.

When her go-to hairstylist and mastermind behind the look, Andrew Fitzsimons, posted a picture of Khloe’s glam, he captioned it: “BODY✔️VOLUME✔️ My MVP @khloekardashian in a bouncy LOB #AFhair”.

To which, Khloe replied: “Not a LOB lol”.

Andrew then added: “@khloekardashian wait it’s not a long bob? *googles lob*”.

Love a bit of hair banter.

Whether it’s a lob or not, this hairstyle is stun-ning. Even more so with the way all of Khloe’s layers have been styled and flicked inwards for a fresh-out-of-the-90s-feel. It sort of reminds me of a lengthier version of the infamous The Rachel haircut.

Now, if Andrew could just drop the steps to achieving such volume, I’d be eternally grateful.

You Might Also Like