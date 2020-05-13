Khloe Kardashian hits back at "despicable" claims she is pregnant with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby

Photo credit: Getty Images

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has denied rumours that she is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby.

Reports had been going around the internet that the reality star and the NBA player were expecting their second child together, claims that have caught the attention of Kardashian.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she tweeted on Wednesday (May 13).

"The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" she added. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Kardashian signed off by asking people to "try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness", a statement echoed by Jordyn Woods, who famously kissed Tristan while he was with Khloe.

Woods wrote: "Stay focused, stay blessed, stay beautiful, and trust the process."

Khloe and Tristan have one child together, a daughter named True, born in 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, recently claimed that she has quit the show after the first episode of the 18th season premiered.

It showed an explosive bust-up with sister Kim, who said in a chat appearance that Kourtney hadn't wanted to be a part of the series for a while and would "take it out on everyone from the crew to us".

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! in the US, and you can watch on E! UK and hayu in the UK. It will also be coming to Netflix soon.

