Khloe Kardashian's hairstylist is launching his own hair products

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons knows good hair. If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram and double-tapped a picture of Khloe Kardashian or Megan Fox, it’s very likely that Andrew was the mastermind behind their hair look.

The Irish hairstylist has created countless major looks. Remember Megan’s fresh-out-the-shower wet-look waves at the VMAs? Or Khloe’s layered haircuts, incredible curls, and epic hair bra moment? Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous middle-parted updo? Kourtney Kardashian’s bridal-esque updo? Yep, you guessed it: that was all Andrew.

Andrew’s knowledge of hair goes far beyond creating incredible hairstyles. The hairstylist developed his own hair products that were released in Primark, a range we once dubbed “incredible”. But, if like us, you were distraught to learn the collection was being discontinued, we come with good news.

Cosmopolitan UK can exclusively reveal that Andrew Fitzsimons is launching his own hair brand, eponymously named Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare, into the UK at Boots on 7 March. YES, guys, Christmas did just come early – and we're excited AF to get a touch of AF-level hair.

“After more than 20 years in the haircare industry, I've been able to discern what's missing from the market, and I wanted to be the one to disrupt this category,” Andrew told Cosmo UK exclusively. “I wanted to create a line that provided salon-quality results at an affordable price so that women like my mom could afford the best quality products.

But that’s not all. Andrew, a constant advocate for hair equality, has made sure his products are appropriate for all hair types. The collection is split into different categories: Virgin Repair, Fantasy Curls (for 3A-4C curl types), Body Volume, Prism Shine and Amythest Blonde. Each one comes with shampoo and conditioner and specifically created masks, serums and sprays.

At first glance, a lot of thought has been put into the formulas, too. Each of these collections is paired with some of the best ingredients you’ll find your skin products, such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid and amino acids. “I always like to think the secret to great hair is starting off with a healthy scalp, so it was important to me that I included great ingredients that nourish the hair from root to tip,” he said.

If you were a fan of Andrew’s previous styling products (whispers: the dry shampoo), don’t worry because there’s a selection of styling products in this line-up. You’ll find the Hard Strong Hold Hairspray, £9; Discreet AF Dry Shampoo, £9; Model Volume Wave Spray, £11; and Apres Sexe Texture Spray, £9.

The latter was the hardest to get juuuuust right, Andrew tells us. “Texture sprays can sometimes become sticky, or even powdery depending on the type of effect you're aiming for,” he explains. “I wanted to make sure that the formula was exactly as I imagined it, equal parts hold yet touchable, and added enough volume for a bombshell look.”

Which is exactly why I loved it. Texture sprays can leave your hair feeling heavy and I hate the feeling of feeling like I’m wearing product but that didn’t happen with this. Instead, I was got some body and movement back into my limp two-day-old hair. It smells incredible, too. Paired with the dry shampoo (which didn't leave a white cast on my dark hair, my hair was revived in a few easy spritzes). Each of the styling products are scented with notes of citrus, green floral and creamy wood notes that last for a few days in your hair. Also, can we take a moment for that packaging?

So swish.

As for Andrew's go-to product for his celeb clients? "The AF1 10-In-1 Leave-In Conditioner, which I use anytime before I apply heat to my client's hair, as it provides thermal protection of up to 230°C," he says. "Heat protection is so vital when styling and imperative to maintain the integrity and health of their hair.

"When I see my clients, it's typically everyday, so if the health of their hair degrades over time, that's on me, which is why I take this so seriously. It's also formulated with ceramides and coconut oil to help strengthen the strands leaving them smooth and frizz-free."

Here, we run through our favourite products from the collection...

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is available at Boots from Monday 7 March.

