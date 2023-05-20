Khloe Kardashian’s best friend appears to confirm name of reality star’s son after months of secrecy

The name of Khloe Kardashian’s son has seemingly been confirmed with a social media comment from her best friend, Malika Haqq.

Kardashian welcomed her second child, a boy, in August 2022 via a surrogate. She shares him with basketball player Tristan Thompson, with whom she also has five-year-old daughter True.

While the child is nearing a year old, the reality star is yet to share his name publicly. Last month, the 38-year-old shared that his name begins with T, but said she intends to wait until the new season of The Kardashians to announce it in full.

However, her long-time best friend and occasional castmate Haqq seems to have confirmed rumours of the baby boy’s name being “Tatum”.

On Friday (19 May), Kardashian posted pictures to Instagram that show her standing up and holding her son, whose face is turned away from the camera.

She wears a t-shirt with sister Kim Kardashian’s viral quote urging people to “get your f***ing ass up and go to work”.

While fans wondered how they can get their hands on the humorous top, Haqq chimed in with praise for Kardashian’s son, writing: “Go Tate!”

Haqq’s words didn’t go unnoticed by other commenters, who then urged Kardashian to speed up the official announcement of the baby’s child.

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq (Getty)

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Khloe Kardashian for comment.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the child’s name was Tatum Robert Thompson, with the middle name a tribute to the late Kardashian patriarch, Robert.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or… Robert Tatum,” a source told The US Sun.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honours her dad and her brother [Rob Kardashian].”

