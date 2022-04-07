Khloe Kardashian admits her only regret about her nose job

Khloe Kardashian admitted that her nose job was a ‘breeze’ (Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian has candidly talked about her nose job and she admitted she wished she had actually had the surgery done sooner.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star only last year confirmed that she had undergone the procedure.

Now she has responded to queries from her fans this week about the surgery.

During a Twitter conversation, Kardashian confirmed to a fan that she had spoken about getting a nose job on the reunion with Andy Cohen.

Kardashian then added she had undergone the procedure just before her daughter True’s first birthday.

“I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!” She explained.

When another fan opened up about not enjoying their recovery after a nose job, Kardashian appeared quite surprised as she admitted it had been a “breeze” for her.

She wrote: “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Several fans then went on to respond to Kardashian about their own experiences with nose surgery.

Earlier this week, Kardashian revealed she has always wanted her nose done but had been nervous.

Eventually, Kardashian built up the “courage” to go ahead with the procedure and she hasn’t looked back.

The Kardashian family are gearing up for a new reality show (REUTERS)

The family appeared in an interview on ABC ahead of their new television show.

Speaking during The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, she told Robin Roberts: “My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever.

“But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

Since opening up about the procedure for the first time last year, Kardashian has maintained it has been her only nose job.

Kardashian’s latest admissions about the procedure comes as the famous family gear up for the airing of their new series The Kardashians.

The new Hulu show is going to follow the Kardashian brood through 2022 and touch upon topics such as Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson.