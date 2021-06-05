Khloe claps back at fans who said her voice changed on KUWTK

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

With the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians just around the corner, all eyes - or in this case ears - are on the Kardashians. After Thursday’s (June 3) episode, fans took to Twitter to comment on how the sisters’ voices have changed over the seasons. And, in true Kardashian style, Khloe clapped back at the claim.

“Everyone’s voice changed so much omggg. In a good way, of course #KUWTK” tweeted one fan. “I feel like Kim’s changed 100%, Kourt and Khlo lowkey the same except Khlo got rid of that baby voice she used to talk in from time to time” replied another.

But Khloe clearly didn’t agree with what her fans had to say. She tweeted; “I don't understand how my voice was different back then? It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly, I was past puberty at this point, LOL."

I don’t understand how my voice was different back then? It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly I was past puberty at this point LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 4, 2021

Big sister Kim on the other hand seems to have a different opinion. Back in 2018 she commented on a 2010 clip of herself on the Ellen Degeneres Show, tweeting; “I’m really baffled how my voice has changed so much!”

I’m really baffled how my voice has changed so much! https://t.co/mOcgfi2UTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

But why have their voices changed? It seems, even the Kardashian sisters themselves don’t know the answer to that one. Speaking of their evolving voices, in March of this year, Kim told Vogue “that’s the biggest mystery to me and my sisters. It’s the thing that has us absolutely blown away.’”

So, while the sisters have undeniably had countless transformations over the years, their changing voices are still a mystery.

