khloé kardashian's underboob double denim look is a total vibe

OK, we know that Khloé Kardashian is the literal queen of denim - thanks to being co-founder of her brand Good American and all. And now she's taken things to a whole new level with her latest double denim look - featuring a whole load of underboob. And yep, we're very much here for it.



We've seen Khloé sporting some dreamy denim looks over the years thanks to her Good American range, previously posting a bunch of topless shots while showing off her favourite GA pieces too. Plus, it seems like underboob outfits could be Khloé's latest love. Earlier this month, we saw the 38-year-old rocking an underboob cut-out dress on the CFDA red carpet, and it looks like she's firmly back for more with her latest post.

And she's not the only one, with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian recently rocking a see-through underboob dress and a silver underboob cut-out swimsuit respectively.



Khloé's newest Instagram post sees her posing in a fabulous Good American double denim 'fit, featuring high-waisted jeans with rips over the knees, plus a maxi denim jacket stretching all the way down to her calves.

Koko paired the look with, err, not much else, going topless underneath the jacket and showing off some casual underboob. Can we walk out like this every day please?

As for the actual pieces in the post, Good American themselves revealed that Khloé is wearing the brand's Belted Maxi Denim Jacket and Good Legs jeans. So, time to recreate the 'fit for yourself? Here's a glimpse at the full outfit:

Khloé captioned the post, "💙 Denim on Denim… my uniform 💙," going on to tag Good American.

Followers were of course big fans of the look, with hairstylist and pal Andrew Fitzsimons commenting simply, "Hot." Meanwhile, fellow hairstylist Justine Marjan added, "bombshell 🔥." We couldn't agree more.



