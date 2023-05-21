Khloé Kardashian's Friend Seemingly Revealed Her Son's Name

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian has been showing more glimpses of her nine-month-old son on social media while holding back his name from the public. But it seems like the cat might be out of the bag after her bestie Malika Haaq commented on a new Instagram post with what looks like the baby boy's name.

In the picture, Khloé is holding her son while wearing ripped jeans, a heavy silver necklace, and a shirt with sister Kim Kardashian's face on it. Underneath, is a quote from Kim that raised some eyebrows reading, “Get your a** up and work.”

Khloé captioned the pics, “In my best Kim K voice!”

In one image she looks at her son, who is in a cream-colored t-shirt and matching shorts.

Under the image, Haaq wrote, “Go Tate!”

The comment has fans wondering is Haaq had inadvertently shared that the son Khloé shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is named Tate. Khloé hasn't removed the comment, but she also hasn't confirmed anything more. She has said in the past that her son's name starts with a “T” which matches her five-year-old daughter's name, True.

“He's named, but I haven't announced it yet,” Khloe said on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn't have a name.”

She went on to say, “I've been waiting for the premiere of our show [TheKardashians]. And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. Now I'm like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed.”

And The Sun has reported that the boy is named Tatum Robert.

