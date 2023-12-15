Khloé Kardashian's Boob-Baring Cutout Dress Defied Gravity

A bit of fashion magic.

Getty

A cutout dress and a Kardashian-Jenner is like peanut butter and jelly — you just can't have one without the other. And like all things Kardashian, they tend to take the trend to the extreme.

Take, for example, the vintage Thierry Mugler gown with cutouts up the torso that Kim wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2019, or Kendall's infamous wedding guest dress that had more cutouts than actual fabric. Khloé, however, just upstaged them all with an LBD that literally defied gravity.



On Thursday, the Good American founder served up a bit of fashion magic with her latest look. In a video posted to Instagram, Khloé could be seen wearing a slinky black dress with long sleeves and a massive cutout that spanned from just below her neck down to her midriff. Covering her breasts (and barely so) were two small swirls of fabric on each side. Khloé finished off her risqué style moment with chrome nails and long loose waves.

As two members of her team applied her glam with Britney Spears's "Gimme More" playing in the background, the reality star mouthed along to a voiceover of her sister Kim saying, "'Cause it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic shit!"



Naturally, she captioned the post, "Iconic."

While this might go down in history as one of Khloé's nakedest looks, it's hardly her first. At last year's CFDA Awards, she wore a silky LaQuan Smith copper gown with an underboob and midriff-baring slash that gave the illusion that the dress was split in two, and after that, she twinned with Kim in a cropped bra top and a matching skirt with a super-high slit. The list goes on...

Read the original article on InStyle.