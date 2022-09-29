Khloé Kardashian Wonders 'How Do You Trust?' in Chat with Kim Kardashian About Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared their thoughts on trust in Thursday's episode of The Kardashians,.

In one candid conversation, Kim reminded Khloé about the time she was curious about Kim's relationship with ex Pete Davidson. "You asked me something once. You said, 'How do you trust Pete?'" said Kim, 41. "And I'm like, 'I just do. Like, it's a feeling.'"

It was a timely conversation as Khloé, 38, was continuing to process Tristan Thompson's infidelity. During filming for this week's episode, Khloé had just welcomed her son with Tristan and was still confronting the reality he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols at the same time he and Khloé were conceiving that son, their second child together, via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visit the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up shop on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

"We were in the best place [when he cheated]," Khloé said on the episode. "So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me?"

She continued, "I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. I'm just like, 'Shame on me,' almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith."

"It's just a lot," Khloé admitted, "and, like, How do you trust? I don't know," she said. "But what I do know is that all of it sucks and it's humiliating. It's hurtful. I just don't have anything else to give. … I don't know if I'm strong, I'm just numb to all of this s---."

During the episode Kim also revealed that Tristan had secretly proposed to Khloé before they ended their relationship for good. Khloé's explanation came down to trust and pride.

"I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" she said. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family.' And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth."

Season 2 of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.