Khloé Kardashian’s wet-look twisted waves are so 00s Xtina

Khloé Kardashian is, let's just say... not the KarJenner sister you associate with grunge. She's a pink-loving, Barbiecore, grey kitty, Fabreeze bedazzling delight. And we love her. But there's definitely a little dash of grunge going on in this beachy wave look she just shared on the 'gram.

All of a sudden she's gone from Torrance to Missy (that's a Bring It On reference for any heathens who missed it). The wet-look waves fall in distinct and separated twists and it's giving 00's Xtina.



The look was created by British stylist – and Khloé's go-to – Andrew Fitzsimons, who captioned the look: "Beach babe @khloekardashian with ‘Just out of the ocean waves’ by me."

It is undoubtably beachy, but it's still very much making us feel like she could be in the iconic 2003 baby bad girl film Thirteen. That delicious early 00's pop-grunge. That may not have been intentional from the pair, but given her brooding dark eye look recently, maybe she is easing into her grunge era.



To create the look, Andrew used his Model Volume Wave Spray (£11) and Fantasy Curls Nourishing Serum (£13), which are both available and Boots. *Adds to cart*

No beach babe look would be complete without the golden glow of a day on the sand, for which Khloé turned to Sunkissed by Jenni, and Ash K Holm was there to provide the nude glam makeup. Though, that could certainly not be described as fresh out of the ocean.

