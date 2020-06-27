Khloé Kardashian Turns 36! See All the Sweet Birthday Messages from Her Momager Kris and Sisters

Khloé Kardashian is ringing in her 36th birthday with sweet tributes from her loved ones.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians received tons of birthday messages on social media as she celebrated her special day.

First to commemorate the milestone was Kris Jenner, who shared a heartwarming tribute for her daughter on Instagram, filled with recent and early photos of her "special bunny" Khloé.

"I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl... you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!!" the momager began her caption.

In her post, Jenner included photos of "spectacular Mommy" Khloé with her daughter True, 2.

"I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into... you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader," Jenner continued.

Jenner also added several throwbacks of Khloé when she was a child, including pictures of the Good American designer at the beach and dressed in a ballerina dress.

The family matriarch continued, "Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart... I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out????"

"I love you.. Mommy 💕🙏," Jenner concluded the tribute.

Kim Kardashian West also shared sweet words about her sister Khloé on her big day.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul!" the beauty mogul captioned a picture of Khloé getting her makeup done.

"Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you," the SKIMS founder went on. "Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister."

"I love you forever!" Kardashian West ended the post. "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ✨."

Malika Haqq, one of Khloé's best friends, honored the reality star on her birthday by sharing how thankful she is to have her by her side.

The actress posted a solo image of Khloé to her Instagram, writing that she is "so proud of the women you are today."

"You’re strength and loyalty is unmatched," Haqq wrote of her BFF. "I am thankful that God choose us two lil crazy teenagers to share this life journey together. It’s not for everyone to understand but we do truly, madly, deeply. I love you sis and I have your back forever and a day..."

Haqq also celebrated Khloé for "embodying everything you were designed to be with grace, humility and heart."

"I celebrate your life everyday but today is just extra special it’s the day my RIDE OR DIE was born," she exclaimed. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KHLOE ALEXANDRA KARDASHIAN!!! ❤️"