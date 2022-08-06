Khloé Kardashian Pregnant and Tristan Thompson 2018

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child. People confirmed the news late Friday evening, adding that the new arrival is a baby boy. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have issued any public statement.

On July 13, a representative for Kardashian confirmed to People that the exes were expecting a second baby via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told the magazine. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

A separate source told the outlet that the two remain broken up and the child was conceived before Thompson's cheating scandal. "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider said. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

The couple dated on-and-off from 2016 to 2021 and share 4-year-old daughter True, who was born in 2018 around the time that Tristan was initially accused of cheating. Khloé has been wanting another child for a while, documenting her IVF journey on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and telling her older sister Kim Kardashian that she was considering surrogacy at the time. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks," she said during the episode. "It's really hard for me to digest."