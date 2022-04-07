Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Is 'Just Not the Guy for Me' After Infidelities, Paternity Scandal

ABC Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is sharing her current feelings about ex Tristan Thompson.

In a conversation with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, Kardashian, 37, opened up about the state of her relationship with the NBA player, 31, who previously confirmed that he fathered another woman's baby while he was dating the Good American mogul.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she told Roberts.

Continuing, Kardashian recalled how she dealt with Thompson's infidelity in April 2018, just one day before they welcomed their daughter, True, who turns 4 on April 12.

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," she shared. "So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Kardashian added, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

When Roberts asked what she and her siblings look for in a partner, Kardashian said, "I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe."

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty

In Thompson's 2018 cheating scandal, the NBA player was pictured with another woman. His falling out with Kardashian was featured on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that same year.

"My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Kardashian wrote on social media when E! aired the episode which chronicled True's birth. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "dealing with Tristan's cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset."

For years, Kardashian had an on-off relationship with the NBA player before they split for good in June 2021. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian had no interest in reuniting with Thompson.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the source said that summer. "They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

The source continued, "He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."

Tristan Thompson/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True

Though Kardashian and Thompson were on good terms while co-parenting True, their dynamic seemed to change in December when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed Thompson had fathered her newborn. Thompson didn't immediately confirm the paternity, but he did admit to having a sexual relationship with Nichols while dating Kardashian. He later confirmed he fathered Nichols' son, Theo.

When Thompson confirmed the paternity on Instagram, he included a personal apology to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Most recently, in March, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was moving on from her relationship with Thompson and focused solely on co-parenting. "She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself," the source said.

