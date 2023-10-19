Khloé Kardashian Threatens to 'Castrate' Her Daughter's Future Boyfriends for Tristan-Style Betrayal

'The Kardashians' star said she wouldn't stand for her daughter True to be betrayed like she was when Tristan Thompson cheated on her multiples times

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; George Pimentel/Getty Khloé Kardashian and True (left) with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian may be ready to take action if history repeats itself.

In a preview for next Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, admits that she would take matters into her own hands if her daughter True, 5, experienced a betrayal like she did with ex Tristan Thompson.

“If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it,” she told best friend Malika Haqq.

Jerritt Clark/Gett Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner on February 17, 2018

The comment comes after the NBA player, 32, opened up on a recent episode of the Hulu series about his worries that his children will “feel embarrassed that I'm their father” due his past mistakes.

"I think going down this journey that I've been on, especially with losing my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'" he shared.

In a confessional, Khloé noted that "what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life, so I'm not going to forget it."

"But I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents," she continued.

In another episode of The Kardashians this season, Khloe and sister Kim explained why they've continued to defend and support the NBA player, despite his "f---ed up" actions in the past, including cheating on Khloé multiple times.

Their admissions came after Khloé opened up about Tristan and his younger brother Amari — whom he is the primary caretaker for, now that their mom Andrea died — living with her while his home gets renovated.

"I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed at times, but I'm not the one going through most of the pain here," Khloé said in a confessional.

When asked by producers where her own relationship with Tristan stood, Kim, 42, wasn't shy to express how she really felt — even if it would surprise fans.

"I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever," she said. "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend."

The SKIMS founder continued, "You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f---ed up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Antoine Flament/Getty Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian

Khloé also opened up about her own reasoning behind keeping Tristan in her life. "I'm not naïve to fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we're in really sensitive times," she said in a confessional, acknowledging how "Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving [his mom]."

After emphasizing the boundaries she has put in place between them, Khloé noted, "I never want to be someone that anyone can accuse that I misled them when it comes to love. I think I'm so adamant about that because I've been on the receiving end of it and I just don’t think love is something you play with."

"Tristan has said before [that] I'm his person," she told cameras. "I'm not saying I don’t believe him but I've heard this, and of course, it's angered me before because I'm like, 'If I f---ing am, then why have you treated me like this and how many times?'"

She added: "I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic, but that's not gonna change how I feel and what happened."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.



