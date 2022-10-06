Khloé Kardashian has surprising response to whether she'll forgive Tristan Thompson

Photo credit: Instagram @khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the reason why she has forgiven her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, for cheating on her.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Disney+ Khloé was asked by a producer during a confessional how she handles everything.

Khloé spoke directly into the camera and said her past relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, who she was married to for four years, made it easier for her to forgive Tristan.

She said: "It's probably, maybe practice? I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS.

"My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Khloé went onto say it only hurts to hold onto her pain and so she has decided to forgive Tristan for his cheating.

She added: "It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God."

Khloé and Tristan first got together in 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child True in 2017.

A few days before Khloé went into labour with True, the news first broke Tristan had cheated on Khloé.

The pair stayed together after True's birth but broke up in February 2019 after Tristan was seen kissing Kylie's then best friend Jordyn Woods.

They got back together during the pandemic but their relationship ended in 2021, when they were going through the surrogacy process for their second child, as it was revealed Tristan was expecting a baby with another woman.

Their son, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born in August 2021.

Photo credit: Instagram @realtristan13

In The Kardashians episode Kris also touched on the way Khloé has handled the situation and said she handles it with "grace".

Kris said: "Khloé's handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace.

"As her mom, I can tell Khloé has been feeling really down — I can just feel her energy. And I know she internalises everything, which I do worry about."

Story continues

The Kardashians is now available on Disney+

You Might Also Like