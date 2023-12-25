Khloé Kardashian Shimmers in Over-the-Top Champagne Glam for Family's Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Khloé joined her family for their yearly star-studded holiday party

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Khloé Kardashian on Christmas Eve

Khloé Kardashian is a holiday queen!

The Good American co-founder, 39, chose an outfit that was pure glam for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. She wore a full-length custom Galia Lahav champagne dress with spaghetti straps to the party — paired with stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Khloé, her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all decked out in the festive best for the bash.

Khloé's outfit can be seen in a lip-sync video she's featured in on Kylie's Instagram. Most of the KarJenner family sang along to Ariana Grande's song "Santa Tell Me."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Khloé Kardashian

The reality TV star's fabulous Christmas Eve ensemble should come as no surprise to her fans, since she's been making the most of the holiday season since November.



Right before Thanksgiving, the mom of two took her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, along with their 1-year-old son Tatum — to see her first concert: Mariah Carey’s "Merry Christmas One and All!" show at the Hollywood Bowl.

All of the fun was a little too much for True, who fell asleep during the show, but her mom had plenty more holiday magic in store.

In December, Khloé shared photos of True, son Tatum and niece Dream Kardashian wearing matching holiday pajamas in front of a Christmas tree as they settled in for a sleepover. "The MOST magical time of year!!!" she captioned her Instagram post. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves 🎄🎄 🤶🏼🤶🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼♥️♥️🎄🎄 pajamas: @zipnbear."

Khloé and her family continued the holiday fun later in the month when mom Kris joined her, True, Dream and one of the girls' friends to take in a performance of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at the Hollywood Pantages Theater.

Kris shared photos and videos from their memorable day out on her Instagram. "We took the kids to see ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ last night at the Hollywood Pantages Theater! 💚🎄," the famed momager captioned her post. “The Grinch is one [of] my favorite Christmas stories and it was magical to see the live show with the kids. The performances were so amazing!”



