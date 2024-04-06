Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Herself Matching with Daughter True: 'How Is My Baby Almost 6'

The mom of two and her eldest child posed for a sunny outdoors photo on Instagram this week

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and daughter True pose for Instagram Stories on April 5, 2024.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True are taking part in another adorable mother-daughter moment!

The Good American co-founder, 39, posted a snapshot on her Instagram Stories on April 5 of a sunny day spent with her 5-year-old — just a week before her daughter celebrates her 6th birthday.

"How is my baby almost 6," Kardashian wrote alongside a pair of crying emojis and a link to some of her clothes for sale on the Kardashian Closet website.

The image itself showed Kardashian squatting down to pose next to her eldest, as she wore a pair of all-over print pants that matched True's shirt.

The reality star also wore a jumbo pair of shades, a fitted long-sleeve navy top and a pair of gray Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and daughter True pose for photo on Instagram

Recently, there's been plenty to celebrate for Kardashian, even ahead of True's 6th birthday.

True and her little brother, Tatum, 19 months, both joined their mom for an Easter celebration with family, which Kardashian posted about on April 1.

During the outing, the kids could be seen hanging out with Kardashian's nieces Dream, 7, and Chicago, 6. At the time, Tatum wore a beige jacket and Nikes to match his mom's similar-colored dress, as True rocked a pink dress with puffy accents and cowgirl boots to match her cousins.

"He is Risen!!! Happy Resurrection Day! Happy Easter 🤍🙏🏽💜✝️🐰," Kardashian captioned her post.

She shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Khloé Kardashian attends Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

As for True's birthday, Kardashian has kept her 2024 plans relatively under wraps thus far, but she celebrated her daughter last year with an Octonauts-themed party and a heartfelt tribute shared on social media.

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," Kardashian began an Instagram caption last April.

"I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls," she added. "I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."

Kardashian then shared that she was "so emotional" at just how fast "time is passing us by" as her child turned another year older. "At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you," she wrote.

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store," Kardashian concluded. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!"



Read the original article on People.