Khloé Kardashian Shares Scenes from True's Night Hosting a 'Cousins Sleepover' with Dream, Stormi and Chicago

The cousins celebrated the end of the week with a slumber party with Lovey Kris Jenner making a special appearance

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Kris Jenner poses with Stormi, Chicago, Dream and True

Khloé Kardashian is watching her little entertainer flourish!

The Good American co-founder, 39, shared photos from a sleepover daughter True, 5½, hosted for her cousins — Stormi and Chicago, both 6, and Dream, 7.

"Slumber party tonight for the cousins!" Kardashian captioned photos of the pastel-colored setup, complete with little tents for the cousins to share, which she posted to her Snapchat Story.

"Since True is hosting, she picked the theme, cats," she wrote, alongside photos showing cat-themed pillows and blankets, stuffed animals, backpacks, and more.

The four girls posed together for a few photos, including one with their Lovey Kris Jenner before they settled in to watch The Aristocats together and called it a night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram True, Chicago and Dream

Related: Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Looks Too Cute in His Heartthrob T-Shirt as Family Celebrates Valentine's Day

During a Snapchat Q&A, Kardashian recently noted that son Tatum, 18 months, and True are close with their young cousins. When asked how often her kids see their cousins, she responded, "Pretty much daily."

"They are all so lucky to have each other. It's an incredible blessing," she wrote. "They are all more like brothers and sisters than cousins. I love that they will always have each other."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Cousins slumber party set up

Last week, Kardashian shared some photos of Tatum on the set of a photo shoot for the family's Hulu show The Kardashians. "Take your son to work day 💙," Kardashian wrote.

She added, "He was so good and I loved having him on set with me 💙."

In January, Kardashian revealed Tatum already loves a good fashion moment. The proud mom shared a photo of her son wearing a tiny Fendi button-down shirt and a chain on her Snapchat. In the pic, the little one can be seen enjoying a snack while rocking his fashion-forward outfit. Kardashian captioned the photo, "Tatum 🤍."

Story continues

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Tatum crashes the cousins sleepover

Back in 2021, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, said a then-3-year-old True saw her many cousins in the Kardashian-Jenner family as her siblings — which the mom thought was adorable.

"It's amazing. I just pray it never stops. They all think they're, like, weirdly brother and sisters," Kardashian told E! News, adding of sister Kim Kardashian's youngest child, son Psalm, "I think True thinks, we call Psalm 'baby Psalm,' so she's always like, 'My brother!' And I just don't correct her because I think it's so cute."

Kardashian added that True is "very sweet and she's a very empathetic girl. She doesn't like if other people cry. She's just very sensitive to those things."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.