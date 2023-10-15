Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Halloween Party for Kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1, and Their Cousins

The mom of two, 39, shared behind-the-scenes of a big Halloween party for the kids on Saturday

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian posts photos from adorable kids' Halloween party on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Halloween with the kids!

On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 39, shared photos and videos on Instagram of an art-themed Halloween party that was attended by her daughter True, 5, son Tatum, 15 months, and many of her nieces and nephews.

In one Instagram Story video, cousins Dream Kardashian, 6, and Stormi Webster, 5, posed at the party in matching black cat costumes and with painted whiskers on their face as they made cute meowing sounds.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster at aunt Khloé's Halloween party

“Wow, two kitties!” Khloé responded to the pair.

Another clip showed True also dressed as a black cat at the party as she stood by an arts and crafts table set up in a backyard. Tatum, meanwhile, sported a cute cow print onesie costume indoors.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, 8, stirred pink slime with glitter in a bowl in on sweet clip as he sat opposite Dream at an arts and crafts table.



Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé threw a Halloween kids's party for her family on Saturday

“Reign, what are you making?” Khloé asked. “I’m making a lava cat,” he responded. “I’m making slime!” Dream then told Khloé.

Photos posted by the Good American founder revealed the party decorations to include lots of pumpkins stacked up in piles on the lawn and a huge arch of balloons in Halloween colors and bat prints. Fake cobwebs covered the tables, which had black tablecloths, as arts and crafts materials were displayed in trays on top.



Khloe Kardashian/Instagram True Thompson dressed as a black cat at the party

Other clips included True and Dream jumping on a trampoline with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 10, True playing with bubbles by the pool and getting sweets from a dispenser displayed on a ‘Trick-or-Treat’ wall.

Khloé also filmed the impressive Halloween-themed food display at the party, which included a black cat cake, ghost cookies, and bat-shaped Oreos, as spiders and skeletons lay in between the dishes.



Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Tatum Thompson sported a cute baby cow costume at the party

The Good American co-founder also posted snaps on Instagram of her and Tatum dressed in matching cow costumes at the party as she posed with the toddler, True and Dream.

“🐄🐄Until the cows come home🐄🐄,” Khloé wrote in her caption. The Hulu stars shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

In the first photo shared, the mom of two sat on the floor indoors with Tatum as he sat perched on her lap. True smiled as she sat beside the pair as Dream stood and wrapped her arms around Khloé.

A second photo showed Khloé smiling as she held Tatum while in their matching costume indoors. True was seen in a following snap hiding behind an animal print furry coat, seemingly borrowed from Khloé, as she stood in her mom’s closet.

A final snap showed the 5-year-old flashing a big grin as she poked her head out while wrapped up in the coat.

Read the original article on People.