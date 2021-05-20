Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughter True Hugging Nieces Chicago and Dream

Khloe Kardashian/instagram

The Kardashian cousins love to love each other!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian posted a series of adorable photos featuring her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson and two of her cousins — Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter Chicago West, 3, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 4.

In the photos, the kids are embraced in a group hug while smiling wide for the camera.

"Are you ready for this cuteness??" Khloé, 36, captioned the photo. "I'm not!!"

Khloe Kardashian/instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Photos of Her Daughter Chicago with Nieces Stormi and True: The 'Triplets'

True's dad, Tristan Thompson, showed some love on the photo, commenting: "❤️❤️❤️"

"beautiful girls," wrote Kylie Jenner, whose daughter Stormi is also 3 years old.

Khloe Kardashian/instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family and their children stay super close, often joining each other for trips and fun parties.

Dream and Chicago tagged along with Stormi this week for a trip to Disneyland. Jenner, 23, and Kim were joined by Stormi's dad Travis Scott for the adventure.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In photos posted to Jenner's Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul walks alongside Kim and Scott while the little kids stroll in front of them.

"Hands full today 😅 😅," Jenner captioned one of the photos.

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside True Thompson's Third Birthday Party Complete with Disney Princesses and a Bounce House

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Treat Daughter Stormi, 3, and Cousins to Disneyland Trip

In another photo, Stormi and her cousins, all wearing face masks, embrace for a group hug. Jenner also posed for a cute mother-daughter shot of her and Stormi sitting in a teacup ride together.

Chicago is Kim's second-youngest child, while Stormi, True and Dream are the only children of the KKW Beauty mogul's siblings Jenner, Khloé and Rob, respectively.

True's family recently helped ring in her birthday at an extravagant "cousins-only" Disney Princess-themed celebration attended by Tiana, Anna and Elsa from The Princess and the Frog and Frozen, respectively.

The kids' fun-filled day included meet-and-greet sessions with the princesses, jumping in a bounce house, cookie decorating and more crafts amid tons of festive décor.