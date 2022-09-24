Khloé Kardashian Shared A Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Baby Son's Birth

Photo credit: Hulu

The Kardashians is back for a second season, and Khloé Kardashian took viewers inside the arrival of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson. And he is truly adorable.

Photo credit: Hulu

We also saw the moment Tristan met his son, which Khloé spoke about on camera, saying "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

"I am so grateful, it's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," Khloé told cameras. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

"Now I finally get to start the healing process," she added. "Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

Khloé and Tristan (who cheated on Khloé and fathered another child while they were dating) are said to be coparenting their kids at the moment, and are not back together.

