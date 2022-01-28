Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Slams Ex Tristan Thompson for His Wrongful Actions

Weeks after Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for a positive paternity test with another woman, the reality star is expressing how she feels.

Kardashian shared a series Instagram photos along with a cryptic caption many think is alluding to Thompson's actions. "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies," she wrote. Her loved ones responded, showing support. "You ain't ever lie!" Scott Disick replied. "Make 'em all sorry," commented Khadijah Haqq McCray. The Good American founder's post comes shortly after Thompson was spotted with another mystery woman.

Earlier this month, Thompson wrote a lengthy response about the entire situation. "I take full responsibility for my actions," the basketball player shared on his Instagram Stories at the time. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued, apologizing to Kardashian, whom he shares a daughter with, "You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."

Check out Kardashian's post seemingly shading Thompson below.