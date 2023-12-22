Khloé Kardashian Says Son Tatum Looks Like a 'Baby Rob' as She Melts at His Mischievous Expressions

The mom of two couldn't get over the sweet looks her son was giving her

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Tatum Thompson (L), Khloé Kardashian (R)

Khloé Kardashian's little boy is adorably expressive!

The Good American co-founder, 39, shared a set of photos on Instagram of son Tatum, 16 months, making some cute faces at the camera that his mom was enamored with.

"He knows what he’s doing with that face ♥️," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#BabyRob," referencing Tatum's resemblance to his uncle Rob Kardashian as a kid.

Kris Jenner commented, writing, "Ummmm yes he does 😍," as other commenters praised Tatum's cute expressions and full cheeks as he smirked.



Kardashian shares Tatum and daughter True, 5½, with ex Tristan Thompson.

In a series of posts to her Snapchat Story earlier this week, the mom of two opened up about her family's favorite tradition, Elf on the Shelf.

When it came to this Christmas, "True wanted to have two elves this year. One for her and one for Tatum. Hers has earrings and Tatum's doesn't," she shared, showing off the pair of elves.

"Of course, Tatum has no idea what's going on but True really enjoys it, and it's so sweet that True always thinks of her brother," the proud mom said of her kids. "She wants to include him in every activity we do as a family."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum

Earlier this month, the mom of two got into the holiday spirit as she snapped a sweet picture of her two kids and their cousin Dream, 7, in matching Christmas pajamas.

After the three kids posed for a photo together, they all got in on a dance party. The three danced around Kardashian's beautifully decorated home to a mix of songs from the Sing 2 soundtrack before switching over to Christmas classics.

"The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves 🎄🎄 🤶🏼🤶🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼♥️♥️🎄🎄 pajamas: @zipnbear," the proud mom captioned photos from the night.

