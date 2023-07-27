Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit

'The Kardashians' star took inspiration from the iconic doll to showcase a collection of pieces by Good American

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is taking style inspiration from Barbie!

Just a few days after the highly-anticipated Barbie film hit theaters, The Kardashians star, 39, went on Instagram to share a collection of photos wearing a bright pink outfit. The look featured pieces from Kardashian's Good American fashion line that included the brand's compression shine corset bodysuit and compression shine good waist leggings.

Related: What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie

Kardashian paid homage to the iconic Mattel doll by adding in the caption of her post on Tuesday, "Living in a Barbie world." She shared another view of the outfit on Wednesday and wrote, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink."

Many of her 311 million followers were quick to pick up on the Barbie inspiration by writing comments that included "You're Barbie, khloe💗" and "I love you, Barbie!!💞." Earlier in July, Kardashian also rocked a fun pink outfit in an Instagram video from a sleepover with her daughter True, 5, and Rob Kardashian’s 6½-year-old daughter Dream.

Dressed in a giant faux-fur pink jacket, she rapped at the beginning of the video, “We are called the fancy girls. I have my hot pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips

She then called over Dream and True who also sported pink by wearing a Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades. True joined in on the fun by rapping, "I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same. All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time.”

Story continues

Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson and welcomed son Tatum via surrogate last July.

Speaking about the close bond she has with her daughter, she explained during a 2020 interview on The View: "Now I feel like I've kinda found my rhythm — this is my new normal — and I am really appreciating the reset button and all the time that I do get to spend with [True]. I try to find the positive in anything, and with all the negative, there's also a lot of positive as well." She added that True gave her a "different drive in life" and "made me softer."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"It's a different kind of love, and until you have a child it's really hard to experience," she said. "I've loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.