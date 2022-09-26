Khloé Kardashian says she was "scared" of how fans would react to this Kardashians scene

The Kardashians season two landed on screens last week, and yes, its return is the *perfect* antidote to the cold weather that has abruptly arrived here in the UK. During the first episode, we saw Khloé Kardashian enjoying an intimate baby shower as well as the moment she headed to the hospital when her surrogate went into labour.

In the opening episode, Khloé also went into detail about why she decided to keep her little one's arrival a secret. "It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact," Khloé explained in the episode, referencing the most recent cheating allegations made against her ex, Tristan Thompson. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?"

"Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me," she went on. "Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out."

After the episode aired, the 38-year-old revealed she was "scared" of how fans would react to the scene. "I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself," the Good American founder tweeted shortly after the episode came out.

Khloé went on: "As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding."

As for the impact that the episode had on Khloé herself, the mum-of-two revealed it had been difficult to film. "Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot," she told her 30 million followers on Twitter. "Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all."

We love you Khloé!

