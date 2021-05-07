Khloé Kardashian Says She Was Initially 'Against' Ending KUWTK : 'It's Really Devastating'

Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently made the difficult decision to end their iconic reality series — but not everyone was on board from the start.

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner gathered her eldest daughters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — to discuss their contract with E! (The family announced last year that the current season will be the last, with the series finale airing this summer.)

"Well, thanks for coming," the family matriarch began. "Kim and I have been talking for a minute now about this whole situation with the network and re-signing for another multi-year deal to do Keeping Up."

Kris, 65, then explained that the upcoming conversation was filmed on one of their phones, so the crew would not be privy to their decision-making process.

"This is a big day for me and my family because we're going to discuss whether or not we want to move forward with filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and we're filming it on our iPhones because we don't want the crew to film it and have them hear the conversation, but at the same time we wanted to document it because it's an important day," she said in her confessional.

"We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision because it's a huge, huge decision," Kris then told her daughters. "They're expecting an answer and we can't really go backwards."

"I mean, it is really scary like, a big change to like, say, we're not doing this anymore and then what are we going to do when we wake up?" noted Kim, 40.

"For me, I'm such a creature of habit so change is scary. I'm not good with change and I think there's a lot of change this year so it feels heavy," Khloé, 36, said.

Describing herself as a "newly decisive" person, Kim gave her answer to the group: "I definitely think it's time."

"Kourtney thought it was time three years ago," Khloé quipped.

"I thought I was feeling it was time like, last year," clarified Kourtney, 41. "I feel like it's not making sense."

"In the past it's been a fairly easy conversation and decision to make, we've always all unanimously have said, 'Yes, we want to continue filming.' But now, everybody's conflicted about what that decision looks like," Kris told the cameras.

Following Kourtney and Kim's answers, Khloé remained unsure about closing the door on KUWTK.

"I think it's like, everyone wishes that it could be less. Do I think we all need a break sometimes? Yeah, but I don't know if that necessarily means like, to stop," she said.

"I mean, I'm forever indebted to E! and Bunim Murray for making us who we are, but it just seems like we need a break," Kim said in her own confessional. "I think that after 20 seasons, that's more than we ever would have expected, we didn't even think we'd get to season 2. We didn't think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family. But in order to figure out what our next journey will be like, we have to close this chapter and say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram KUWTK

Then Kris took the final poll: "All in favor say 'aye.'"

"Aye," Kim and Kourtney said — but Khloé hesitated a moment.

"Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all going to have," she told the cameras. "But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family."

"Majority rules," she finally said. "Aye."

"Okay, decision made," Kris concluded.

"Having to tell everybody, 'Okay, well now this is all coming to an end,' it's just, it's really devastating," Khloé said. "I hate this year so much."

Kris and the three Kardashian sisters remained teary through the rest of the emotional episode — particularly when delivering the news to their production crew, who they described as their "second family."

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick also chimed in with his feelings on the show's conclusion.

"I feel like everybody has had their ups and downs, while filming, sometimes, you know, people feel like, 'Oh, this is amazing. I'm happy we have the cameras here to capture this. I'm happy we'll have these memories to look back on,'" he told the cameras. "But honestly, we've all gone through some dramatic changes while filming the show. So there's really pros and cons to everything with it."

He continued, "I definitely feel sad that we're not going to see the same people every day. A lot of people in this crew that we've gotten to be close with, so it's a little wild to hear that we're going to stop doing something when we've done for so long. But I'm supportive of whatever anybody wants to do."

Later, Scott, 37, shared that he's afraid the end of Keeping Up will lead to him growing apart from the family.

"I think what we have here is amazing. This is what we do, you know, and just my biggest fear is that we'll float apart, and not see each other nearly as much, because if we don't work together every day we're surely not going to see each other every day," he said. "So, you know, it's very sad to me, you know, it's just kind of the ending of an era."

During a family meal at the close of the episode, Kendall Jenner reflected on growing up on the reality series. (The model was just 11 years old when the show began filming in 2007.)

"I think it's definitely sad because I mean it's most of my life, if you think about it," she said. "It's just gonna be weird, I think, but I think it's the right decision. I don't know, it just feels right."

"I know I feel sad, in the fact that like, again it was such a big part of my life and now that's gone and like, the people that we work with, that makes me really sad," Kendall, 25, continued in her confessional. "But at the same time, I try and live the most private life that I could live, so for me I think overall it's healthy."

"So I know that we're all really sad or, some of us are happy down there, whatever, but we have about a month left of filming, and I just think we should make the best of it," Khloé then told the group.

"Let's make it so fun and let's create some bada-- memories for our last month of filming!" she said as her family cheered in response.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!