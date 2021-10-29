Khloé Kardashian Says She Has COVID Again, But 'Luckily I Am Vaccinated'

Khloé Kardashian revealed on Instagram Friday that she and her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The reality star added that she is vaccinated, “so all will be ok.”

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” the 37-year-old said in a message on her Instagram story.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen,” she said. “Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also tested positive for COVID-19 last year, which viewers experienced through her self-recorded footage on the reality series.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a clip released last year. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she explained. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

“Let me tell you, that shit is real,” she added.

Despite Kardashian’s breakthrough infection, coronavirus vaccines are still, of course, “extremely effective,” Dr. Robert G. Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at St. Joseph’s Health in New Jersey, told HuffPost by email on Friday. “We see breakthrough infections with other vaccines - this is normal.”

“We know breakthrough infections can occur, which means it’s important to still be careful and cautious after you’re vaccinated [and] to still wear masks when necessary,” he said.

“With a breakthrough infection you can expect much less severe symptoms,” he added, saying that fever, headache, nausea and possibly diarrhea are common for second bouts, but not shortness of breath.

“Remember, Covid is a coronavirus - related to the common cold,” Lahita wrote. “It’s a family of viruses that make it a daily effort to try evading immune functions. With flu season coming up, people may wonder if they have the flu or Covid - I recommend getting tested for Covid just to be sure if you’re experiencing these symptoms.”

Story continues

Khloé Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images)

The Kardashians have made some controversial health decisions during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim Kardashian West was slammed for flaunting her 40th birthday celebration on a private island in October 2020. She defended herself by saying that guests were asked to undergo multiple health screenings and to quarantine before the party.

Younger sister Kendall Jenner repeated the same mistake shortly thereafter. The model hosted a packed, maskless birthday party in Los Angeles that November, while new U.S. coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 100,000 per day. Celebrities including The Weekend, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith attended, alongside her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris Jenner later defended her daughters’ actions while insisting that everyone had been tested before walking in the door.

“We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how, and be responsible, and do the right thing. And we’re doing that exactly,” she said on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” with Andy Cohen.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...