Khloé Kardashian Roasts Kris Jenner For Thinking In-N-Out Burger Costs Hundreds Of Dollars

Kris Jenner may have dined all over the world, but it seems she still has no clue how much In-N-Out Burger costs.

In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality TV family gathered at an In-N-Out Burger after Khloé’s attempt to surprise her big sister Kim with a girls’ trip to Las Vegas for her 42nd birthday didn’t go according to plan.

After inclement weather forced the group to return to Los Angeles, the crew — aka Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their mom Jenner and a group of friends — headed to the California staple burger joint to try and salvage the evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after they arrived at the fast food spot in a party van still dressed in their revealing clubwear, Jenner announced that she “had some money” to pay for the food.

Moments later, while waiting in line as everyone placed their orders, the iconic “momager” dug into her purse for cash to hand over to Khloé.

The Good American founder then began teasing her mom after realizing the 67-year-old had given her a whopping $300 to cover the tab.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“I don’t know how the fuck you have never been to a fast-food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” Khloé said to Jenner with a look of shock written all over her face.

Keeping the jesting going, she then told the camera, “My mom gave me $100. She tried to give me $300. I don’t think she realized how much fast-food restaurants are.”

After everyone finished rattling off their orders — which included multiple cheeseburgers, fries, six soft drinks and a chocolate shake — their total order landed at $59.20. The meal was, of course, taken care of thanks to the $100 bill that Jenner gave Khloé.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time the famous family has appeared out of touch with regular life.

Last year, Jenner and her daughter Kylie, 25, were criticized on Twitter after the pair decided to spend an afternoon doing “normal things,” such as grocery shopping and pumping their own gas while filming for “The Kardashians.”

See tweets below about the ill-received reality TV moment.

Watching Kylie and Kris Jenner have a day of fun doing shit like grocery shopping and pumping their own gas has my cringing so much lol😬 like almost as bad as Kendall cutting the cucumber last week😂🤦🏼♀️ #Privilege#TheKardashians — Abby Marie (@abs_mariee) May 26, 2022

Watching Kris and Kylie Jenner try to do something as normal as getting a car wash and pump gas and be so lost and excited about it is killing me — Jess (@theblondeemo) May 26, 2022

This episode of #TheKardashians where Kylie and Kris go to the grocery store and lose their shit is absolutely hilarious and sad. — Kara (@BA7Kara) May 26, 2022

The third season of “The Kardashians” is streaming on Hulu now.

Related...