Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Was Sick With COVID-19 Earlier This Year

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming October 29th episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family reveals that Khloé Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a confessional cutaway, sister Kim Kardashian West says that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, are "anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," according to E!.

"I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick," Kim continues in the episode's confessional. "And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

According to E!, Kris "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call...trying to find somebody that could help her," as soon as Khloé started exhibiting symptoms.

Later in the episode, Khloé herself confirms in a selfie-style iPhone video, "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloé's symptoms included vomiting, hot and cold flashes, headaches, and shaking. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she says in her self-taped video. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

"Let me tell you, that shit is real," Khloé says later in the episode. "But, we're all gonna get through this."

Watch tomorrow's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to get the full scoop on Khloé's diagnosis and dealings with COVID-19. And in the meantime, wear your mask—as she said, this shit is seriously real.