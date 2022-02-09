Khloé Kardashian Poses in Skin-Tight Bodysuit from Sister Kim's SKIMS Line

Khloe Kardashian

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is rocking SKIMS in style.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, struck a sleek pose on Instagram as she donned a cocoa, all-in-one strapless onesie from her older sister Kim Kardashian's shapewear line.

Khloé sported a high bun, Chanel drop earrings, and her go-to pointed red nails. She kept the caption simple with one brown heart emoji.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons saluted the simple bun with a close-up snapshot of the Good American founder on his Instagram.

"If it's gonna be a simple bun, make it flawless," Fitzsimons said of the style in the caption, to which Khloé replied in the comments: "Flawless darling!!!"

Her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, also recently served up a serious style moment on Instagram. The adorable tot was seen lounging on her mother's social media account last Friday.

True, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a beige sweater, pink sequin skirt, and Nike sneakers — but it was her bejeweled Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut clutch purse that caught everyone's attention.

The purse, featuring crystals, silver-toned metal hardware, and a metallic leather-lined interior, retails for $4,195 on Leiber's website.

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Khloé wrote in the caption alongside the photo, in which True wore her hair up in a half top ponytail.

Just like True, Khloé is no stranger to sparkly pieces. In December, she arrived at the 2021 People's Choice Awards to accept the award for best Reality TV Star of 2021 in a mini metallic number that looked quite familiar.

The high-shine silver paillette design, featuring a low neck and short hem that Khloé wore on stage, was first spotted on her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, one year prior. The Poosh founder, 42, wore the dress during the family's tropical getaway to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday last fall.

Both sisters kept their styling simple, letting the dress sparkle with sleek heeled sandals and long, beachy waves.

Khloé modeled the look on Instagram after her big night out and captioned the series of snaps, "Nothing quite like good lighting ✨."