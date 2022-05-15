Khloé Kardashian Paired Her Pink Bikini with an Unexpected Swim Coverup

Khloe Kardashian Swimsuit Coverup

@khloekardashian/Instagram

The KarJenners are no strangers to pairing their swimsuits with surprising (and sometimes impractical) accessories. Take, for example, Kim Kardashian and her motorcycle gloves on the beach, or the time that Kendall Jenner wore the fluffiest faux-fur boots with her black string bikini. And now leave it to Khloé to find a new, unexpected alternative to the conventional swim coverup.

In a photo shared to Instagram, the reality star posed in a sparkly pink two-piece, and over her bathing suit, she wore a matching long-sleeved cardigan that was left unbuttoned and highlighted her toned midsection. The long sweater featured ruching in the middle and a polo-style collar. Khloé accessorized with gold hoops and a tousled blonde bob.

"Sparkle Swim," she wrote while plugging her new Good American swim collection.

While Kardashian's coverup might inspire what you wear to your next trip to the beach, her abs are all the motivation you need for hitting the gym. Back in February, Khloé shared a body transformation shot to her grid, revealing that she's been focusing on sculpting her back and arms the past few months. "About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let's go," she wrote alongside a before and after shot, tagging her trainer Joël Bouraïma in the caption.