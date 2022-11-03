Khloé Kardashian Matches with Daughter True and Family Cat in 'Groundbreaking' Halloween Costumes

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·2 min read
Khloe Kardashian Matches with Daughter True for Halloween: ‘What True Wants, True Gets’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CkeUtOJyJdm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

khloe kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is feeling a little frisky this Halloween season.

The reality star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with daughter True Thompson, and the pair looked adorable in matching costumes inspired by their family cat Grey Kitty.

Both wore bodysuits made of what looked like light grey velour and matching grey cat-ear headbands. Each had whiskers and a little black nose painted on their faces and small clear crystals surrounding their eyes. The costumes were a perfect match of their cat Grey Kitty, down to the pink necklaces that adorned their necks.

Kardashian, 38, finished her outfit with over-the-knee metallic silver high-heel boots.

"Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty!" the Good American co-founder wrote alongside the photos. "What True wants, True gets.I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween 🐈‍⬛ 🎃Ground breaking."

True and Grey Kitty have been going strong since Kardashian first debuted the feline on social media in January, when True couldn't help but sport a big smile alongside the cat.

Kardashian kept the caption simple with a white heart emoji.

In April, True enjoyed a "purrr-fect" birthday party when she turned 4.

The Kardashians star documented the fun-filled day on her Instagram Story, showing off the pink and purple balloons, flowers, and three-tiered birthday cake she got for her little girl.

For the adorable cat-themed party, True rocked a pink feather-lined dress and matching pink braided hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cemkq9kvPwO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D khloekardashian Verified True and Grey Kitty ��‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like 3h

khloekardashian/Instagram True Thompson is going to be a big sister

On Sunday, Kardashian shared the first adorable photos of her son, who was born July 28.

In the first image, True smiled for the camera as she held up her baby brother, who is dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Kardashian captioned the Instagram post at the time, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Kardashian also posted a close-up of her son's cute Nike high tops.

Fans hoping to find out the name of Kardashian's 3-month-old son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, will have to wait, however.

In an appearance last week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian was cryptic about his moniker.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," she explained, as Clarkson laughed.

"I was like, 'Are you a big Game of Thrones fan?' Jon Snow," Clarkson said.

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé said of True. "But his name is not Snowy."

