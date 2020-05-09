Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick Cover Kourtney Kardashian's House with Toilet Paper Ahead of Mother's Day

Though there are shortages of paper goods in some areas of the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khloé Kardashian and her nephew Mason Disick had some toilet paper to spare for a surprise prank on Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday, one day before Mother's Day, the mom of three, 41, shared videos of the aftermath on her Instagram Story that showed many strands of toilet paper on the trees and bushes in front of her Calabasas, California, house. "Thanks @khloekardashian," she captioned the footage.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover," Kourtney said, laughing.

"It's actually genius. P, look at this!" the Poosh founder said as her daughter Penelope made a cameo in the videos.

"I know I saw. That was Mason and KoKo, I saw them," said the 7-year-old child of Scott Disick.

"Next time, guess what we're gonna do, P," Kourtney said in response.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Momager Kris Jenner also made a visit to Kourtney's toilet paper-covered house and shared her reaction on her Instagram Story. "Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well, Kourtney, who'd do you piss off?" the matriarch said.

"We will seek revenge @khloekardashian," Kourtney said in response.

Ahead of the Mother's Day holiday on Sunday, the Kardashian-Jenner family exchanged gifts as it could be unlikely that they all spend the special day together due to stay-at-home guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson gifted her sisters, including Kim Kardashian West, with bouquets of roses while sister Kylie Jenner sent her siblings cheetah-shaped clutches made by Judith Leiber (each cost more than $5,000).

Kris also got in on the gift exchange, sending her children boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, Kim also showed off a pile of additional gifts, including a blue Christian Dior makeup bag and a “Mommy's Little Quarantine Kit” from sister Khloé.