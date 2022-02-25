Khloé Kardashian Is Manifesting Good Vibes Into Her Life After Tristan Thompson Drama

Following recent drama with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian now wants to focus on her happiness.

The Good American founder recently reshared a post on her Instagram Story documenting this year's special palindrome date. "2/22/22 -- Manifesting happiness and peace of mind," the post read. She then uploaded a similar story, which wrote: "22-2-22. This is the last palindrome we will experience in our lives. May this day bring joy and unexpected miracles to everyone. May God bring you blessings in twos."

According to People's source, the 37-year-old "wants to focus on her own happiness" moving forward. "Her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready," the source added. "It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."

Kardashian dated the 30-year-old Chicago Bulls player on and off for several years before they called it quits in June 2021. In January of this year, Thompson confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichol's child, who sued him for child support.