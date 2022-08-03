Khloé Kardashian Just Wore a Denim Version of Her Go-To Bikini

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

If there's one thing the Kar-Jenners know how to do, it's plug their products. And if there's one thing Khloé Kardashian knows how to do, it's rock a swimsuit. So naturally, the youngest Kardashian sister combined both of these talents by promoting the newest version of her favorite Good American swimsuit style (in the most unexpected fabric) with the sexiest bikini mirror selfie.

On Tuesday, the businesswoman posted a pair of shots to her Instagram account simply captioned, "Denim Swim @goodamerican." In the first slide, Khloé included a video of her showing off the tiny suit, which featured bustier-style cups and matching high-cut bottoms both in a blue jean print, while standing in what looked like her glam room. Kardashian slicked her blonde hair into a bun with a middle part to complete the look, and skipped all other accessories save for her phone in a bubblegum pink case.

Khloé's post comes just a week after she shared even more bikini pictures while enjoying a beach vacation — and got majorly trolled by her nieces in the process. Last Monday, Kardashian posted a photo dump of content to her profile captioned, "I swear I'm almost done with vacation photos 🤣My Nieces won't let me live and take my content."

In a true case of Instagram vs reality, the Good American founder was first pictured living her best life while posing in front of a gorgeous island landscape and wearing a bright blue bikini top paired with matching cheeky bottoms and black sunglasses. Reality set in during photos three and four when her sisters Kim and Kourtney's daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, arrived on the scene to hilariously photo bomb their Auntie KoKo's photo opp.