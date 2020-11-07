Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Fans A Peek At Her Naturally Curly Hair

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shows off what fans believe to be her real hair texture — and it’s curlier than anyone thought.

The episode’s teaser footage, shared by both Khloé and Kris Jenner, finds Khloé in a state common among celebrities during quarantine: very, very bored. After testing positive for COVID-19, the reality-show star self-isolates from everyone, including every member of her glam squad who typically blow her blonde hair out sleek and straight (or style it under a wig). However, while Khloé passes her time in total isolation, we catch a glimpse of her short, rooted-blonde hair looking very curly, which as it turns out, might be its natural, air-dried state.

“I love her naturally curly hair!” one fan commented on the KUWTK Instagram clip teasing the latest episode of Khloé bored from her bedroom. On Kris’ Instagram post promoting the same episode, another fan echoed the sentiment: “I want her to rock her curls,” they commented. “They’re so cute.”

In 2018, when Khloé was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she pressed paused on her routine hair-straightening treatments. According to the reality star, she’d been getting Brazilian blowouts for years prior to her pregnancy, and when she stopped, her natural curls started to bounce back. “I’ve been Brazilian blow drying my hair for years because I want straight hair — you always want what you don’t have,” she explained in an Instagram Story shared during her pregnancy. “But now that I’m pregnant, I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back…And I actually like it now.”

She isn’t the only one. Many people used the months in lockdown to embrace a heat-free routine and rock their God-given texture. But considering this episode was filmed months ago, and we’ve seen Khloé out and about (perhaps too out and about) since then, she appears to be reunited with her glam squad and their trunks of super-long extensions.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Dyed My Hair Plum Purple — & I Love It

14 Natural-Hair Gifts Perfect For Kinks To Curls

Sam Smith Reveals Hair Transplant Surgery