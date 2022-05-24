Khloé Kardashian Jokes About Her Love Life with Pic from Sister Kourtney's Wedding: 'It's a Vibe'

Jen Juneau
·3 min read
Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cobra Team / BACKGRID Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to poke fun at herself!

The Kardashians star, 37, knew just what to say about a photo tweeted by a fan Sunday from her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, which shows Khloé — glass of wine in hand! — watch as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for a picture nearby.

"My love life summed up in one photo," the fan wrote with her post, which has been liked over 4,000 times.

"Same girl lol it's a vibe though," Khloé responded Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Guests attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino
Guests attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino

BACKGRID Khloé Kardashian

RELATED: What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Khloé was in Italy over the weekend to celebrate the nuptials of Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker, alongside much of her famous family.

One person who stayed behind in the states? Her 4-year-old daughter True, whose dad Tristan Thompson looked after her while the Good American co-founder was abroad.

The NBA star, 31, posted an adorable picture of himself and True to his Instagram Story Friday, captioning the smiley snap, "Twinz❤️❤️."

In the next Story, the daddy-daughter duo could be seen partaking in some self-care, with True plopping a large amount of what appeared to be a conditioning gel on her dad's head, to which he exclaimed, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay … The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

"I have to wash this," True said in the next clip, while Thompson got close to the camera to show the result of his makeover, saying, "Stylin' by True."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Get Candid About Their Relationships in Robin Roberts Interview Special

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson and Khloé had a discussion about co-parenting True and the basketball player's involvement with the famous family, during which Khloé coyly told Thompson that he's "never leaving" the family.

The taping of Thursday's episode came prior to the news that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, which he confirmed in December. When the paternity was confirmed, Thompson wrote a statement about the controversy on Instagram — including a direct apology to Khloé.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," the athlete wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloé has already spoken on filming the paternity news. In conversation with USA Today in April, she said the moment "was hard" to go through.

"Déjà vu," she added, as other cheating scandals surrounding Thompson had surfaced earlier in the relationship. "I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it's good old Kim [Kardashian]."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Whitecaps turn to CPL's Niko Giantsopoulos to solve keeper crisis

    VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Meet the woman breaking taboos in a male sport in Iran

    There's a sport in Iran where women are still forbidden to play, but this woman is breaking this taboo to bring some change!

  • Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3

    NEW YORK (AP) — After two tough losses on the road put them in another series deficit, the New York Rangers again bounced back with a big home win. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. “It was a tight battle again," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Igor was outstanding for us, and that was they key. ... We defended pretty good and guys did the right thi

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • Canadian volunteer in Ukraine roots for the Calgary Flames

    It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • 'I think he can go a lot faster': Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake realizing world-class potential

    Aaron Brown first noticed a change in Jerome Blake after his Star Athletics teammate unofficially became the fifth-fastest man all-time over 200 metres on a straight track. Blake achieved the feat last May 23, surprising world-renowned runners from the United States, South Africa and Great Britain to win in 19.89 seconds at the adidas Boost Boston Games, the Canadian's first sub-20 in the distance but neither World Athletics nor Athletics Canada recognizes the event on its websites. "After that

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Rapper J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

    American rapper J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career. Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season. The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leavi