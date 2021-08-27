Khloé Kardashian’s "Hair Bra" Is Truly A Sight To Behold

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian

Just because Keeping Up With The Kardashians has ended doesn’t mean we’re gonna be saying goodbye to the reality TV family just yet.

Kourtney has been keeping us updated on her relationship with Travis Barker, North has been overshadowing her mom Kim Kardashian on Instagram, and Kylie Jenner is about to launch her new swimwear line Kylie Swim. (Not to mention, the throwback pictures they're all sharing on social media.)

Even Khloé shocked fans when she ditched her extensions and posted a series of Instagram pictures showing off her gorgeous natural curls. But now, Khloé is back to extensions life.

Khloé posted pictures from her latest Good American photoshoot in which she’s wearing nothing but a pair of jeans and two chokers. And even though she’s topless, her suuuuuper long hair is basically doubling up as a cover-up.

Or, as her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons called it, her "hair bra."

The XXXXL extensions were installed by celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles in Khloé’s now-signature honey blonde hair color. Andrew then styled Khloé’s hair super sleek and straight with a middle part, giving off '90s supermodel vibes.

Khloé’s post was also in celebration of her hitting 178 million followers on Instagram. 178 MILLION. Imagine that. Just 10 Likes on an Instagram post is enough to leave me thinking I’m Insta famous.

Here’s hoping Khloé continues giving her 178 million followers with more beauty looks like this.



