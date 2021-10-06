Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Good American Bikini and Abs in New Photos - And True Makes a Cameo!

Khloe Kardashian

Life is a beach, she's just playing in the sand!

Khloe Kardashian is bringing the heat even if winter is right around the corner.

The reality superstar struck a fierce pose in a taupe-colored Good American bikini, showing off her chiseled and tanned physique while lying in the sand.

But, daughter True Thompson wouldn't let mom have all the fun in the sun.

She made a surprise appearance in her own adorable pink swimsuit.

The daughter of the Good American clothing line founder and Tristan Thompson played in the sand, right next to mom.

The star, 37, captioned the photo 📸 "Just act like I'm not here" Me…"

Big sis Kim Kardashian responded to the series of fiery snapshots with, "Wow!!! Goals 🔥🔥🔥"

But, last week, TV networks weren't as quick to show Khloé the love.

Her Good American TV spot was rejected after networks called it "too racy" and claimed the reality star wasn't "properly clothed."

In the 30-second clip, which is still viewable on Good American's Instagram, Khloé lounges topless in bed wearing a pair of Good American Good Legs jeans and covers her chest with white sheets. She says: "It's just different this time. I feel good. I feel sexy. Like I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Good American says: "Good American's 'Find The One' campaign, which launched yesterday September 28, was ultimately rejected by TV networks due to the video being too racy, sharing that 'all parties should be properly clothed.' If wearing a great pair of denim is wrong then Good American doesn't want to be right."

But the rejection isn't stopping the fashion mogul.

Good American says it plans to "edit the ad for approval to eventually air." Khloé herself has yet to comment publicly on the matter.