Khloé Kardashian and Fabletics Launch Third Collection With Compression Swimwear

Could it be that third time’s the extra charm?

TV personality and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian is joining forces again with Fabletics to introduce a third collection of fashionable activewear that has a lot of stretch and sculpting capabilities.

More from WWD

On Monday, the two are releasing “Khloév3,” a 26-piece, limited-edition array of spring-to-summer looks, which for the first time includes compression swimwear. There are plenty of transitional pieces that can be worn from the pool to the gym or to a social engagement with friends.

“With this latest installment, we’ve taken things to the next level with the introduction of a spring-to-summer collection that includes two compression swimsuits with sporty, yet sleek cuts that lift and accentuate all the curves of a woman’s body,” Fabletics’ cofounder Ginger Ressler said.

Fabletics, based in El Segundo, Calif., first partnered with Kardashian last September for two smaller collections that were well received. The first Fabletics release showcased a desert-inspired theme. Made with Fabletics’ “Motion365+” and “Seamless” fabrics, the nine-piece line included sports bras, leggings, a cargo jacket, cropped hoodie and onesies. The latter, in “Motion365+,” was Fabletics’ bestselling onesie in its history.

This third collection, which includes swim tops and bottoms, leggings, a jumpsuit, a cropped jacket, a flounce skirt, hoodie, sweatpants and an oversize shirt, comes in various sizes, ranging from XXS to 4X. Prices go from $12.95 to $84.95 and are found in Fabletics stores as well as online.

Formfitting activewear is part of the collection.

“Every piece from ‘The Khloé Edit’ has been meticulously designed to bridge the gap between athleticwear and fashion-forward pieces,” said Kate Williams, Fabletics’ vice president of women’s design. “Special to this collection, the swim pieces provide a great level of compression, comfort and flattering, sporty cuts. Each piece is made with Fabletics’ high-quality fabrics, as well as a color story that truly brings a perfect splash of brightness to celebrate warmer temperatures.”

Story continues

The collection is made from fabrics such as “Powerhold” for maximum compression and “Seamless” for a contoured lift. Colors include new shades of electric orchid neon, elemental blue and neon spark.

Kardashian said the collection includes her fit preferences and personal style. “My partnership with Fabletics has been such an overwhelmingly positive experience,” Kardashian said. “Together, for the third time, we’ve curated a collection of pieces that are fashionable, purposeful and truly represent what I like to wear when I move my body.”

Best of WWD