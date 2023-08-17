Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress

'The Kardashians' star is right on trend this season

Khloé Kardashian is living her best tomato girl summer.

The Kardashians star showcased her very on-trend (and very floral and tomato-y) Dolce & Gabbana dress and freshly dyed bright blonde hair on Instagram Thursday.

In not just one, but several snapshots, Kardashian, 39, embodied this la dolce vita trend. In a follow-up post, she leaned even further into the trend (while also giving a superb look at her fresh blonde roots), writing her Instagram caption in Italian. She wrote, "il mio cuore è felice," which translates to, "my heart is happy."

In all of her photos, Kardashian wears the midi-length white D&G dress with oversized red flowers on it. The bustier bodice hugs her curves and the thin straps make it the perfect dress for summer. She left her long blonde hair down and in soft waves and threw on a pair of sunglasses to block the rays. She also matched her lipstick to her dress to tie her shades of red together.

The very European tomato girl trend exploded earlier this summer after making waves all over TikTok. With celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez firmly jumping on board, it didn't take long for everyone else to follow suit.

It's an easy, breezy, fun trend to follow too — and perfect for summer because it keeps you fashionable but can also help you beat the heat in lightweight clothing.

Being a tomato girl often calls for a hyper-specific wardrobe. Must-have pieces include picnic-appropriate dresses, flowy linen pants, head scarves, espadrilles, woven handbags, and more. The trend is also big on patterns, whether that be gingham or pinstripe, eyelets or florals, and of course, artsy food graphics.

To be clear, you don't have to be wearing tomatoes, though you totally can. Plenty of people rocking this trend are wearing tomato print clothes, and we truly love that for them. Just imagine that you're living it up in Europe, having a picnic on the coast somewhere, and that's the tomato girl aesthetic.

Dolce & Gabbana, with its rich Italian history, prints, and iconography, is known for its la dolce vita indulgence, making the house a perfect pick for tomato girl excellence — and firmly placing Kardashian on the winner's list as a tomato girl.



