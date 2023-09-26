Khloé Kardashian Drops Second Line of Edits With Fabletics, Among Its ‘Highest-selling’ Collaborators

Fabletics’ second drop with Khloé Kardashian will be released on Saturday.

A fitness enthusiast, Kardashian was tapped to select an edit of activewear items for the brand. As the new face of its latest campaign, in just over two weeks she became one of Fabletics’ “highest-selling” collaborators, according to the company.

More from WWD

“The response to the first edit has been so great,” Kardashian told WWD in a statement. “It was already our plan to launch additional styles and color options, but now we’re even more excited to offer more unique pieces that deliver on beauty, design and comfort.”

The TV personality and entrepreneur unveiled her first release with Fabletics on Sept. 8, showcasing a desert-inspired theme. Made with Fabletics’ “Motion365+” and “Seamless” fabrics, the nine-piece line included sports bras, leggings, a cargo jacket, cropped hoodie and onesies. The later, in “Motion365+,” is Fabletics’ bestselling onesie in its history.

Khloé Kardashian

The new items are inspired “by the tranquility of water.” There are another nine pieces coming, with some designed in the brand’s contouring fabric, “SculptKnit.” The collection includes leggings, sports bras, a tank, crop top, jumpsuit and jacket. It ranges in size from XXS to 4X in colors like Dark Moss, Merlot, Bone and Lazuli Blue. It’s priced between $39.95 and $129.95 for the brand’s VIP members and $49.95 to $99.95 for nonmembers, available at fabletics.com/khloe and Fabletics’ stores globally. (The company has a VIP program that offers looks at discounted prices.)

“Working with Khloé has been an incredible experience,” said Ginger Ressler, cofounder of Fabletics. “The positive support of the first edit is a testament to Khloé’s keen style and aesthetic, combined with our premium fabrics and product designs. We are eager to unveil these new fall-inspired pieces that will offer our members more unexpected choices. From sculpting silhouettes, to contouring SculpKnit fabric in new seasonal colorways, each piece perfectly embodies the theme of celebratory bliss.”

Story continues

Khloé Kardashian

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.