Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Fans After They Shade Her New Look

Khloé Kardashian stood up for herself on Instagram after some of her followers criticized her new look.

Khloé responded in a comment on IG and then took to Twitter to address her 'bored' haters.

Khloé Kardashian had time yesterday. She recently posted a series of photos and videos debuting her new lewk and tagged her entire glam squad. I'm talking brows, hair, nails... the works. She captured every angle and honestly looked fierce AF, but that didn't some of her followers from throwing shade at her makeover.

She captioned the post, 'Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you 😉.' Lex (aka her assistant Alexa Oklye) even got a shout-out in the caption. You'd think some shots of KoKo wouldn't stir up 'controversy,' but never doubt the capability of haters trying to drag a celeb down. One user wrote, 'Money spent well,' seemingly hinting at the cost of plastic surgery. Khloé shot back with, '🤣🤣🤣 the shade of it all.'

Other followers joined in on the criticism. One wrote, 'Khloe it's time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use its getting embarrassing.' While another added, 'Literally said “who tf is that?!” Khloe is not Khloe anymore 😔.' Some even said she looked more like Ariana Grande or Madison Beer than herself.

These comments didn't go unnoticed because the same day she took to Twitter to address the hate she was receiving. 'I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things,' she wrote.

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

She later addressed her true fans, writing, 'With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.'

With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

We still love ya, Khloé.

