Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Accuses Her Of Hypocrisy For Forgiving Tristan But Not Jordyn

The latest series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians just premiered and in true Kardashian style it was wall-to-wall drama, both on and off the show, as Khloé decided to live-tweet the whole episode, and had some words for one particular fan who accused her of hypocrisy.

The episode featured scenes with Khloé and Tristan where it seemed that Khloé had forgiven Tristan for kissing Kylie's then best friend, Jordyn Woods, while they were together, something one fan had an issue with.

The account, @softkylies, tweeted, "so they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman's in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK [sic]".

Khloé then responded, "We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near [sic] say," Khloé wrote. "The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories...Where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being."

Although it looks like the tweets have since been deleted, a number of other fans also tweeted similar opinions, agreeing that they felt Tristan's treatment was very different to Jordyn's. While other fans chimed in to say that the fact that Tristan and Khloé are co-parents to True is why the situation differs.

Whatever side you're on, we can all agree there's definitely no shortage of drama...

