Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Daughter True, Niece Dream Singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Khloé Kardashian is the biggest hype man for True and Dream Renée.

On Tuesday, Khloé, 37, shared a sweet video of her 3-year-old daughter True and 5-year-old niece Dream — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — as they sang and danced to Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

In the clip, Khloé cheered on the duo, shouting, "Sing it, girls," as they danced in the kitchen to the earworm song from Disney's recent hit animated film.

True and Dream — who matched in bunny ear headbands — held hands and spun each other in circles, proudly singing the tune together. Khloé then turned the camera around to herself as she joined in on the song.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has really taken over for the Kardashian family.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her 8½-year-old daughter North on Instagram singing the tune during a car ride.

In the clip, North and her best friend Ryan Romulus dramatically perform the song from the backseat of the car. The friends sang the hit together, ad-libs and all, while doing the same hand gestures as the characters in the film.

"North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it's still stuck in my head lol," Kim, 41, captioned the post before other parents commented about the relatable moment.

The SKIMS mogul also previously posted a video while singing the Encanto hit with her 6-year-old son Saint. In a series of clips on her Instagram Story, Saint plays with an eye-color-changing filter as he recites the lyrics to the popular ensemble tune.

"We don't talk about Bruno, but ... it was my wedding day," he sings the beginning of the song as Kim can be seen joining in.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the breakout song from 2021's Encanto. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it has steadily climbed the charts, previously surpassing 2013's Frozen and its massive hit "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5.