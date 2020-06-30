Khloé Kardashian Is Back to Brunette in These Birthday Party Pics

After testing the theory that blondes have more fun, Khloé Kardashian is going back to her brunette roots—literally. To ring in her 36th birthday on June 27th, Kardashian went from her most recent beachy dark blonde look to a cool-toned brown, and is it weird to feel nostalgic when Khloé goes back to brunette?

“Birthday Glam,” Kardashian captioned a June 28th Instagram post. “Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics.”

She added, “Btw... I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.”

Kardashian has been slowly moving back into a darker dye since sporting platinum blonde at the beginning of the year. Most recently, she showed off a "bronde" hair color, marking the transition between the two hair color extremes, seemingly in a hair color competition among her sisters, Kim and Kylie.

Kardashian threw herself a small birthday gathering consisting of mostly family—brother Rob Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, and a handful of friends were in attendance. Just like any good hostess with the mostess, Kardashian changed out of her glitter chainmail dress and into a sweatshirt and leggings at the end of the night in order to get goofy with the family.

Kardashian also treated guests to a plethora of millennial pink, cotton face masks with her face on them (we want to cop one of those), and desserts galore from Chef K.

So, Kardashian clearly shows us that blondes may have fun, but brunettes seemingly have a blast.