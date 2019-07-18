KHL referees no longer allowed to use social media websites

If you're a Kontinental Hockey League referee and rely on social networks, it looks like you'll be out of luck this coming season.

The KHL announced on Wednesday that referees are no longer to use a variety of social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to Alexei Anisimov, the head of the league's referee department.

No Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook for KHL refs. pic.twitter.com/MrmFaZklGd — KHL (@khl_eng) July 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The reason for the new policy is unknown at this time.

In the last year, the league has taken steps to further define the relationship between teams and referees; at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, it was announced that team staff could use technology to analyze statistics and on-ice plays, but they are not allowed to show it to the officials in order to discuss a call (which results in a bench penalty). Additionally, coaches cannot pressure referees into making decisions.

Perhaps the decision could be a step to maintain objectivity and continue to establish the relationship they should have with respective KHL clubs. However, does it blur the lines when it comes to freedom of expression?

It's hard to say, but at the very least, the rule change comes as a surprise.